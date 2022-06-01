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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5500BK/00

3

| (59) Reviews

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned earshells and long lasting battery life.

See all benefits

Cut the cables not the quality

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/ semi-closed

  • On-ear

Convenient Bluetooth wireless music & call control

Convenient Bluetooth wireless music & call control

When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite hits, pair your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet, then all it takes is a tap on each earshell’s intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.

Bluetooth technology for unrestricted movement

Bluetooth technology for unrestricted movement

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device to enjoy crystal clear wireless musical entertainment.

32mm high intensity drivers for big, clear bass

32mm high intensity drivers for big, clear bass

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

59

Reviews

01/06/2022

Australia

Australia

This is the best set of headphones I've ever got.

I've had these headphones for quite a few years now, and even though the left side is broken from constant use, the audio is bliss and the battery is brilliant. An amazing product.

Pros

Perfect sound quality, extremely long battery life.

Cons

Other people can hear your audio if it's turned up too much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2020-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2020-06-01

21/04/2017

Australia

Australia

Brilliant headphones - well done Philips!

The SHB5500's are by far the best budget Bluetooth headphones I have ever tried. Well done to Philips with this one. The base is really booming and sound quality is loud but smooth. It is not choppy at all. Of you really want base then maybe go for the O'Neil stretch but as I mentioned earlier this is a brilliant budget pair of Bluetooth headphones. The quality is unbelievable and the design of the product is great. The range is also really good. Around 15m but could get even more if no walls in the way. Pairing could be easier but oh well! You just need to remember to hold button until light boinks white and blue. The microphone is another added feature and works pretty smoothly. It is also cool having seperate volumes on the device using and the headphones as it means you can have two headphones connected and have the ones from the aux or lightning port running at a different volume. Great product and highly recommended Thanks Philips Well done Keep it up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

18/10/2016

Australia

Australia

Very nice. I like. King in the castle

In my opinion they are super good. They are very comfortable and very light. The sound is good. The only downside according to me is that they doesnt isolate sound very well from around you but other than that they are great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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