2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5500BK/00
Wireless, clear and powerful bass
Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned earshells and long lasting battery life.
32mm drivers/ semi-closed
On-ear
When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite hits, pair your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet, then all it takes is a tap on each earshell’s intuitive control to change the volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device to enjoy crystal clear wireless musical entertainment.
3.0
of 5
59
Reviews
TheFatMan
01/06/2022
Australia
This is the best set of headphones I've ever got.
I've had these headphones for quite a few years now, and even though the left side is broken from constant use, the audio is bliss and the battery is brilliant. An amazing product.
Pros
Perfect sound quality, extremely long battery life.
Cons
Other people can hear your audio if it's turned up too much.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2020-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2020-06-01
Jamesh03
21/04/2017
Australia
Brilliant headphones - well done Philips!
The SHB5500's are by far the best budget Bluetooth headphones I have ever tried. Well done to Philips with this one. The base is really booming and sound quality is loud but smooth. It is not choppy at all. Of you really want base then maybe go for the O'Neil stretch but as I mentioned earlier this is a brilliant budget pair of Bluetooth headphones. The quality is unbelievable and the design of the product is great. The range is also really good. Around 15m but could get even more if no walls in the way. Pairing could be easier but oh well! You just need to remember to hold button until light boinks white and blue. The microphone is another added feature and works pretty smoothly. It is also cool having seperate volumes on the device using and the headphones as it means you can have two headphones connected and have the ones from the aux or lightning port running at a different volume. Great product and highly recommended Thanks Philips Well done Keep it up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Oskar
18/10/2016
Australia
Very nice. I like. King in the castle
In my opinion they are super good. They are very comfortable and very light. The sound is good. The only downside according to me is that they doesnt isolate sound very well from around you but other than that they are great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones