The SHB5500's are by far the best budget Bluetooth headphones I have ever tried. Well done to Philips with this one. The base is really booming and sound quality is loud but smooth. It is not choppy at all. Of you really want base then maybe go for the O'Neil stretch but as I mentioned earlier this is a brilliant budget pair of Bluetooth headphones. The quality is unbelievable and the design of the product is great. The range is also really good. Around 15m but could get even more if no walls in the way. Pairing could be easier but oh well! You just need to remember to hold button until light boinks white and blue. The microphone is another added feature and works pretty smoothly. It is also cool having seperate volumes on the device using and the headphones as it means you can have two headphones connected and have the ones from the aux or lightning port running at a different volume. Great product and highly recommended Thanks Philips Well done Keep it up