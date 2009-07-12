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  • Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands

    Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

    SCF890/01

    Fits little mouths & hands

    The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.

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    Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

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    Fits little mouths & hands

    Teether that helps soothe teething pain

    • Stage 1
    • Teether for front teeth
    Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

    Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

    This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby’s teething pain.

    Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

    Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

    BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

    Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

    Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      Helps soothe teething pain
      Yes
      BPA free
      Yes
      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Hygienic
      Yes
      Colorful to encourage play
      Yes
      For front teeth
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Malaysia
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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