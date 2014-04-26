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Discontinued

Philips AventAvent travel feeding set 6m+

SCF724/00

4.8

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go.

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Optimised for feeding on the go

Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

  • Travel set

Travel feeding set

The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large, sectioned feeding dish with lid and two removable, individual dishes with lids that are perfect for snacks or smaller feeding portions

Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

Includes integrated weaning spoon and suction mat

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

26/04/2014

한국

한국

추천합니다.

주황색의 칼라와 캐릭터 그림이 너무 이쁘고 무엇보다 실용적인 도시락이에요. 여러가지를 한 도시락에 다 담아도 될만큼 소용기가 구성되어있고 샘방지기능으로 흘리는걸 막고 미끄럼방지 매트가 있어서 전자렌지에 데울때 사용도 가능하고~ 완전 좋아요!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF724/00 Avent travel feeding set 6m+

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF724/00 Avent travel feeding set 6m+

24/04/2014

한국

한국

봄나들이 야외에서 식사시 편리하게 사용가능한 6개월이상 사용가능한 피크닉 이유식기 세트~

봄나들이 야외에서 식사시 편리하게 사용가능한 6개월이상 사용가능한 피크닉 이유식기 세트~ 피크닉 이유식기 세트는 화려한 주황색상으로 분리가능한 큰용기와 두개의 작은용기로 구분되어 있었습니다...손쉽게 사용가능한 샘방지 뚜껑으로 위생으로 보관가능한 제품이었어요~피크닉 이유식기 세트는 큰용기와 2개의 작은용기로구분되어 모두 분리가능하며~ 각각의 용기 모두 뚜껑을 포함되어 있었습니다...봄나들이 야외에서 식사시 편리하게 사용가능한 유아나들이 필수제품인것 같아요!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF724/00 Avent travel feeding set 6m+

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF724/00 Avent travel feeding set 6m+

04/04/2014

한국

한국

나들이갈때 하나면 끝!!

밖에 나갈때 아이 먹을게 마땅치 않을때가 종종 있었어요~ 이번에 아벤트 피크닉세트 만나면서 나들이갈때 항상 뭔가 싸가지고 나가게 되네요 ㅎㅎㅎ 간단하게 주먹밥이랑 멸치볶음 싸가지고 나가면 한끼식사 뚝딱!! 추천합니다^^

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF724/00 Avent travel feeding set 6m+

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF724/00 Avent travel feeding set 6m+

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