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Baby's first step to using a cup
The Philips Avent Bottle to first cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently.See all benefits
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Designed for delicate gums
This product contains 0% BPA
Add handles to the familiar bottle and nipple your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
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