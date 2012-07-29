2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF606/01
Hygiene on the go
The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from
200ml
6m+ Soft Spout
With handles
The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 consumers of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Overbrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.