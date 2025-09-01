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  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural PA baby bottle

SCF474/27

4.5

| (524) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

The most natural way to bottle feed

Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding.

See all benefits

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

The most natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow teat

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

524

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

01/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great coffee!

I am a coffee lover and I have been very happy with this purchase. This machine is easy to use and produces great coffeed! I can recommend this product.

This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

31/03/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

One of the best Coffee Makers

I just live my Philips 3200 Cafe Latte machine. Very easy to operate and quick.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

27/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fab frothy coffees

This is a great sized coffee machine that makes two cups of great, bean to cup, coffee fast. The milk frother is brilliant and adds that barista feel to your home. The water filter means clear cups, no scum. The size is good and it doesn't take up huge amounts of space. Very happy with our coffee machine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011