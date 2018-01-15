We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

  • A light, breathable pacifier A light, breathable pacifier A light, breathable pacifier
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

    SCF344/22

    A light, breathable pacifier

    Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR35.00

    Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

    Similar products

    See all Pacifiers
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    A light, breathable pacifier

    Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

    • Lets your baby’s skin breathe
    • 6-18m
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    4 extra large air holes

    4 extra large air holes

    ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

    Skin stays drier while soothing

    Skin stays drier while soothing

    Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.

    Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

    Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

    The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

    98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*

    98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*

    Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples and on average 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

    Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

    Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

    This pacifier’s silky, textured silicone nipple soothes and comforts your little one.

    Designed for natural oral development

    Designed for natural oral development

    Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Sterilizer/carrying case
      Yes

    • What is included

      ultra air pacifier
      2  pcs

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
    • No 1 global pacifier brand
    • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.