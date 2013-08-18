2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
with milk storage cups
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.
4.2
of 5
40
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
areu81
18/08/2013
Malaysia
really helps breastfeed mothers
this product proves that breastfeeding can succeed with lil effort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
NatalieandMax
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Clare29
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.