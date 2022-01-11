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Discontinued

Philips Avent2-in-1 Thermo pad

SCF258/02

Helps to stimulate and soothe

The Philips Avent SCF258/02 helps to stimulate and soothe.

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ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Electric breast pump Advanced

Electric breast pump Advanced

SCF391/11

To stimulate breast milk flow before feed

Helps to stimulate and soothe

  • Stimulate and soothe

  • Warm or cold use

  • 2 pcs

Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.

Developed with breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Includes soft sleeves

Includes soft sleeves

For greater confort on skin

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage &amp; attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 