2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF258/02
Helps to stimulate and soothe
The Philips Avent SCF258/02 helps to stimulate and soothe.
Stimulate and soothe
Warm or cold use
2 pcs
To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
For greater confort on skin
Reviews
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.