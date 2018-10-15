After nursing 4 babies, I’ve used my share of nursing pads. The Avent Maximum Comfort pads are the best disposable pads I’ve used. They’re much thinner compared to other disposable pads, and super thin compared to reusable pads. I had no issues with seeing extra lines through my shirt. I like that they actually stay put in my bra once you stick them in. I flipped my nursing bra down and up all day to feed my baby and they stayed stuck right in their place. Another bonus, they don’t make the crinkling noise that some pads make when you’re moving them around. As far as softness, these are definitely the softest disposable pads I’ve used. They seem to absorb any dripping milk quickly and feel pretty dry to the touch so they’re not sticking to your breast, which is a must with sore nipples! The absorbency was great. I tend to have a large supply and an overactive letdown, but I felt that these kept up with me. I haven’t had any issues with leakage, even overnight, which is when I usually wake up soaked with other pads. Sometimes I feel like pads trade thinness for absorbency, but that wasn’t the case here, they managed to deliver both. All in all, a great disposable nursing pad option. I did receive these pads from the weeSprinf Parent Panel, but all opinions expressed are my own.