2 year warranty
Discontinued
Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.
Classic
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
This product contains 0% BPA
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
4.6
of 5
12
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
NICKNACK
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
AVENT newborn starter set
We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Deepti
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
AVENT newborn starter set
We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Shellbaby
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
A must for new mums
I found this set very useful as a starter kit. I am still using all the pieces of the set in one way or another. My baby is now 7 months and use the small bottles for water or measuring or can even be used a food containers with the discs you can purchase which act as a seal for the bottle. The dummy is a neat size for a small baby. A good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.