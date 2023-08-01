2 year warranty
SCD180/01
Reduces colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort, while also minimizing feeding interruptions. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented away from the baby's tummy.
Infant Starter Set
4oz/125ml + 9oz/260ml
Newborn flow + Slow flow teat
0m+ & 1m+
Delicate skin needs extra care. Our ultra soft soother with FlexiFit technology lets this shield follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
Awards
Reviews
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.