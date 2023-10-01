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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

6000 SeriesSmart safe box

SBX602C6GU/97

WiFi connectivity

SBX602 supports various unlocking methods. It features an innovative fingerprint-enabled telescopic handle for seamless security. Along with WiFi connectivity and dual authentication mode, it provides a safe and convenient storage solution.

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Enhance security with real-time protection

WiFi connectivity

  • Fingerprint unlocking

  • Electronic telescopic handle

  • WiFi connectivity

  • Two-factor authentication

WiFi connectivity ensures real-time monitoring

WiFi connectivity ensures real-time monitoring

Through mobile device WiFi connectivity, our intelligent monitoring system ensures real-time security updates for the safe, granting you greater peace of mind while you're away.

Enhanced security mode supports two-factor authentication

Enhanced security mode supports two-factor authentication

In the enhanced security mode, opening the cabinet door requires verification of any two sets of configured fingerprints or passwords, providing a dual-layered safeguard for the security of your valuable belongings.

Multiple unlocking methods for quick access

Multiple unlocking methods for quick access

It comes with a concealed digital panel and touch-to-wake buttons. The advanced semiconductor biometric fingerprint technology ensures precise and highly secure identification.There is also mechanical keyhole located on the door's side for a hassle-free and worry-free unlocking experience.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The battery life is tested under tandardized laboratory conditions. The actual battery life may vary due to differentfactors such as the test environment, usage scenarios, and consumption due to long-time use.

  2. The Embedded Fingerprint Electronic Telescopic Handle has been applied for a utility patent.