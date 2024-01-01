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2 year warranty

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6000 SeriesSmart safe box

SBX602C5GU/97

WiFi connectivity

SBX602 supports various unlocking methods. It features an innovative fingerprint-enabled telescopic handle for seamless security. Along with WiFi connectivity and dual authentication mode, it provides a safe and convenient storage solution.

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For enhanced security with real-time protection

WiFi connectivity

  • Fingerprint unlocking

  • Electronic telescopic handle

  • WiFi connectivity

  • Two-factor authentication

For a quick and carefree access experience.

For a quick and carefree access experience.

It comes with a concealed digital panel and touch-to-wake buttons. The advanced semiconductor biometric fingerprint technology ensures precise and highly secure identification.There is also mechanical keyhole located on the door's side for a hassle-free and worry-free unlocking experience.

Enables easy access

Enables easy access

The cabinet interior employs a distributed layout, complete with rail-guided drawers, offering easy storage for valuable items like jewelry and small objects. The synthetic leather interior adds a comfortable touch, ensuring a pleasant storage experience.

Offer seamless defense

Offer seamless defense

The safe is constructed from high-strength carbon alloy steel plate, cut and formed using laser technology, providing effective resistance against prying, smashing, and drilling. Its robust and durable build ensures long-lasting security. The minimalist dual-line design of the door not only enhances aesthetics but also adds a touch of contemporary style to the safe.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The battery life (stand-by time) depends on the actual usage.

  2. The "Embedded fingerprint electronic telescopic handle" has been applied for a utility patent.