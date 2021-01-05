2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
V-Track Precision Blades
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClean System Plus
SmartClick precision trimmer
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.
4.2
of 5
1317
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Ariv
05/01/2021
Malaysia
Value for Money
Excellent product, very smooth and clean shave. Very convenient to use and resembles as being advertised.
Pros
Smmoth shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-12-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-12-05
Crowey
23/06/2016
Malaysia
Wow
So I've always shaved with a dry Philishave, 25 years +. I bought this yesterday and shaved with gel. I have never had a shave this good from an electric razor and as a massive plus no neck rash. I am very happy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Happy Phillips User
17/11/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
Count down battery time is excellent
Count down battery time is excellent, I often travel so I know if its going to last the trip. ease of use is excellent. I thing it cuts closer than a blade. had a few issues at the beginning with the blades but Phillips customer service was excellent and sorted my issue promptly. this unit replaced my previous unit and is just as good. I have almost always had Phillips shavers (tried a few others over the years) but always returned to Phillips and would not look at anything else now.
Pros
Closeness of shave, Battery and ease of use.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-11-17
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch