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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Wet and dry electric shaver

S9551/38

4.2

| (1317) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Perfection in every pass

The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track Precision Blades

  • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads

  • SmartClean System Plus

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

1317

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

05/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Value for Money

Excellent product, very smooth and clean shave. Very convenient to use and resembles as being advertised.

Pros

Smmoth shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-12-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-12-05

23/06/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Wow

So I've always shaved with a dry Philishave, 25 years +. I bought this yesterday and shaved with gel. I have never had a shave this good from an electric razor and as a massive plus no neck rash. I am very happy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

17/11/2022

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Count down battery time is excellent

Count down battery time is excellent, I often travel so I know if its going to last the trip. ease of use is excellent. I thing it cuts closer than a blade. had a few issues at the beginning with the blades but Phillips customer service was excellent and sorted my issue promptly. this unit replaced my previous unit and is just as good. I have almost always had Phillips shavers (tried a few others over the years) but always returned to Phillips and would not look at anything else now.

Pros

Closeness of shave, Battery and ease of use.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-11-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-11-17

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025 

  1. Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch