This shaver is Philips highest range of rotary shaver, with a pivoting tri-blade head and the option to use it wet or dry. It comes with a travel pouch, charger, trimmer, and the shaver itself. All of the blades are individually pivot towards and away from the centre of the head. The ergonomics for this shaver are incredible, it fits right in your hand instantly, and feels almost weightless. As for the trimmer isn’t integrated, it’s need to be manually attached simply by pulling off the shaving head and clicking in the trimmer. Not as difficult as it sounds, but if you need it regularly, you could rally get frustrated when you need to hunt for it. The display is below the power button, with three simple lines to indicate the battery level, and a tap icon to suggest that you need to clean the head. Cleaning the head simple as 1,2,3, simply by pulling off the shaver head cover, rinse it off with running water and leave it to dry before covering back. When first switching the Series 9000 on is the lack of noise. I only required half the time and effort to achieve a very close shave compare with my previous Philips shaver, and it did very well on below my chin area. This shaver is a wet & dry model, so you can choose to shave in the shower or with shaving gel on. Personally i like it dry, though, and less likely to gunk up the blades with the shaving foam. One battery charge will lasts for around 50 mins of shaving, that is roughly 20-30 days of use depending on your shaving pattern and the density of your mustache, and a full recharge only takes an hour, super great for travelling!!!! The Philips Series 9000 is wonderfully quiet, light and effortless, while also achieving a very close shave.