S1070/05
Wet or dry, protective shave
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shaveSee all benefits
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Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensure close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like neck and jaw line.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
You'll have 45+ minutes of running time - that's about 15 shaves - on an ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Simply remove the head of the shaver and and rinse it thouroughly under the tap
This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
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