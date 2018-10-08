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  • Wet or dry, protective shave Wet or dry, protective shave Wet or dry, protective shave

    Shaver series 1000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S1070/05

    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave

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    Suggested retail price: MYR229.00

    Shaver series 1000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Designed to protect against nicks and cuts

    • Skin protection system
    • Self-sharpening blades
    • 3-direction Flex Heads
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable clean shave

    Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable clean shave

    Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

    Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

    Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensure close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like neck and jaw line.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an ten-hour charge

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an ten-hour charge

    You'll have 45+ minutes of running time - that's about 15 shaves - on an ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply remove the head of the shaver and and rinse it thouroughly under the tap

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      45 min / 15 shaves
      Battery type
      NiMH
      Charging
      10 hours full charge
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      2  W

    • Design

      Color
      Aquamarine metallic & Black
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • CloseCut Blade System
      Contour following
      3-direction Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Display
      Charging indicator
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

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    • 90% of consumers experience no hair pulling - tested in China in 2016
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