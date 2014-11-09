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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchWet & dry electric shaver

RQ1295/23

4.3

| (17) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Ultimate shaving experience

Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1295CC shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.

See all benefits

with GyroFleX 3D system

Ultimate shaving experience

  • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Jet clean system

Jet Clean+ system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

Jet Clean+ system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

Our Jet Clean+ System cleans and lubricates the blades and recharges the battery after every use. It offers 3 cleaning settings: automatic for normal usage, eco for 40% less energy usage, and intensive for extra-thorough cleaning.

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

17

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

09/11/2014

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent Product as I expected off Philips

After years of wet shaving with a razor, I saw this unit and decided to give it a go. I wasn't disappointed. It took a while to get used to, but I'm pleased with the result I get.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

18/10/2014

Australia

Australia

THE BEST THING IVE OWNED

LOVE THE DESIGN LOVE THE FEEL SHAVES GOOD THIS IS THE MODEL TO GET...BETTER THAN THE 9000 SERIES which is the latest. Has a refinement and better jet clean system instead of the newer model. i have bought 3 to keep my lifetime as i don't want the model production stopped and be without

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

31/05/2014

Australia

Australia

Never Need to Worry

During School I have Acne effected and Sensitive Skin. Unfortunately this Continued throughout my 20's. I was Told to Stay away for Auto Units, and Only Manual Shave from the Skin Doctors, as Auto Units in many Cases got to Close to the Skin, Causing Razor Burn, and or Skin Irritation. Therefore, I Spent Half of my time finding a Good Manual Shaver in the Supermarket. I Had found one that had Worked and did the Job for months but in the End i Just got Sick of Wet Shaving, let alone the Clean up. Recently I Had My birthday and i didn't have a Clue on what i Wanted to get, and i Saw the Add for this and Thought it was good Soul based on the Wet and Dry Function. Ever Since, I have Been Dry shaven and My skin has only Seen Good Days.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

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