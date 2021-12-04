2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1250 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
4.3
of 5
195
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Steller202
04/12/2021
Australia
Best shaver I’ve had so far
Bought it 7-8yrs ago I think .This shaver still runs , no issues Bought a new series 9000 as replacement blades were pretty expensive
Pros
Everything
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-12-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-12-04
GrahamB
15/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
An excellent shaver
I've had it now for a number of years and use it every day. It has traveled the world with me and for me there is no other shaver brand
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Frankie
14/10/2014
Australia
It gives a smooth shave as I got with Mach 3 without the mess
After shaving with a Mach 3 for 10 years I could not believe I could get a smooth shave with an electric shaver, it is quicker and no mess. I have only used it as a dry shaver don't see the need for a wet shave yet. Great product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver