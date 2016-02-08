2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1175/16
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Beard Styler and Pouch
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
4.2
of 5
20
Reviews
GHAITH1979
08/02/2016
Malaysia
THIS PRODUCT HAS A SMOOTH AND FLEXIBLE USAGE AS WELL AS HIGH PERFORMANCE.
THIS PRODUCT HAS A SMOOTH AND FLEXIBLE USAGE AS WELL AS HIGH PERFORMANCE. I WOULD REALLY APPRECIATE TO UPDATE ME ABOUT ANY LATEST PRODUCTS LIKE THIS ONE.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
PeterFM
15/08/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best shaver I have ever had
I have been using electric shavers for more than 30 years. My newly acquired series 7000 shaver gives me the closest shave I have ever had from an electric shaver. Also it now takes me half the time to shave. A brilliant product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Dreddnaught
06/05/2018
United Kingdom
Only place to guarantee genuine item and price was fair.
Easy to order on Philips website. Delivered quickly and well packaged. Easiest way to guarantee genuine product as there are too many websites trying to supply non-Philips shaver heads under the pretence of being the real McCoy. Price was reasonable compared to over sites but it was still a little bit expensive. Can't expect to get a good quality item for a low price in this day and age so "pay the lady". :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver