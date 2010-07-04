2 year warranty
Discontinued
R14L2F/97
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
C
Zinc Chloride
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
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