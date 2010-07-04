2 year warranty
Discontinued
R03L12B/97
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AAA
Zinc Chloride
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
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