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2 year warranty
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Original Blade
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QP220/51
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EU Declaration of Conformity
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Product Usage and Results (1)
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I shave my facial hair with the Philips OneBlade?
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