2 year warranty
Create your look easily
OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
Shave. Shape. Simple.
2 x Original Blade
Fits on all OneBlade Handles
Each blade lasts up to 4 months **
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)
Durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.
4.1
of 5
204
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
fxiizzz
24/08/2026
Malaysia
Be safe. Be confident. With Philips OneBlade
The product is useful and easy to use. It is safe and can be used without any worries. The combs also really easy to install
Pros
Easy to use, no worry for cut or nick
Cons
Charging time to long
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Original Blade
Date of Use 2026-08-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP220/51 Original Blade
Date of Use 2026-08-21
DEXTER123
21/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
I'm extremely happy with your product. I find it makes shaving a lot quicker.
Pros
Makes shaving quicker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2021-04-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2021-04-21
SoaceMonkey
05/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best razor I’ve ever owned.
I have very sensitive skin so have never enjoyed shaving. The OneBlade is amazing, a close shave with no nicks or cuts. I was so impressed that I went back to the store the next day and bought a few to give to friends.
Pros
Close shave wet or dry
Cons
None!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2022-12-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Date of Use 2022-12-05
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.