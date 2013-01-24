Home
Multigroom series 7000

10-in-1 Head to toe trimmer

QG3380/16
    All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

    Groom your beard, hair and body with this showerproof all-in-one trimmer. 10 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair­ evenly and gently. See all benefits

    All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

      All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

      10 in 1 complete trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 5 attachments & 5 combs
      • cordless, showerproof
      • high-performance blade
      • 50mins cordless use/1h charge
      Use the full size metal trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

      Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

      Trim your stubble to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The dedicated stubble comb offers 12 length settings from 1mm to 12mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

      Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.

      Get rid of unwanted hairs with precision on small areas of your cheeks and chin, for a clean finish.

      Precisely comb and trim your eyebrows and sideburns for a finished look.

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      Keep your haircut in style, or create a new one, by trimming to different lengths. The hair comb offers 18 length settings from 3mm to 20mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

      Shave any area below the neck with comfort. The bodygroomer’s head is made from a hypo-allergenic foil and has rounded tips to protect your skin.

      Trim your body hair to exactly the length you prefer. The body comb offers 10 different settings, for a clean, comfortable trim on your chest, armpits or groin.

      Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

      Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get up to 50 minutes of running time, or do a 5-minute quick charge for one full trim.

      Power through even the thickest hair. Turbo power helps you cut the longest, most dense parts of your hair by increasing the cutting speed.

      This MultiGroomer is designed to work cordlessly, so that you can use it safely and comfortably under the shower.

      Keep your all-in-one trimmer organized with the convenient pouch, which holds and protects the trimmer and all attachments when you're on the go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of attachments/combs
        5 attachments & 5 combs
        Styling tools
        • Full size metal trimmer
        • Detail trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Rotary nose trimmer
        • Bodyshaver
        • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
        • 12-setting stubble comb
        • Detail & eyebrow comb
        • 18-setting hairclipper comb
        • 10-setting body comb
        Number of length settings
        18 integrated length settings
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Moustache
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Trimming performance

        High-performance blade
        For a gentle trim
        Turbo power button
        For increased performance

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Oil in pack
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator

      • Design

        Color
        Black with brushed chrome frame
        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

