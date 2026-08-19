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2 year warranty
Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
PT860/14
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User Manual
All (3)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water