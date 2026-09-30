2 year warranty
New
PSG4040/80
Ultimate Compact Design. Powerful Performance.
PerfectCare 4000 Series is designed in the most compact form to deliver the powerful steam performance. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.
The most compact design saves space and fits effortlessly into your home.
Powerful steam to effectively remove even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
OptimalTEMP keeps every ironable fabric safe and prevents burns.
The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
Reviews
On all ironable garments.
Compared to MAX mode.
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.