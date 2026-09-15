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2 year warranty

All series

  • PSG4020_20, Standard Product Photo
  • PSG4020_20, Standard Product Photo
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  • PSG4020_20, Standard Product Photo
  • PSG4020_20, Standard Product Photo
  • PSG4020_20, Standard Product Photo
  • PSG4020_20, Standard Product Photo
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  • PSG4020_20, Standard Product Photo

New

4000 Series Steam Generator

PSG4020/20

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultimate Compact Design. Powerful Performance.

PerfectCare 4000 Series is designed in the most compact form to deliver the powerful steam performance. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

See all benefits

Philips most compact steam generator with no burn

Ultimate Compact Design. Powerful Performance.

  • The most compact design saves space and fits effortlessly into your home.

  • Powerful steam to effectively remove even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

  • OptimalTEMP keeps every ironable fabric safe and prevents burns

Space-saving Design

Space-saving Design

The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

Powerful steam

Powerful steam

Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/09/2026

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

รีดผ้าเรียบ เร็ว ประหยัดไฟ คุ้มราคา ดีมากๆ

ใช้แล้วประทับใจเกินคาดค่ะ รีดง่ายมาก ผ้าเรียบเร็ว ไม่ต้องรีดซ้ำหลายรอบ ไอน้ำแรงสม่ำเสมอ ช่วยให้รอยยับลึกบนเสื้อเชิ้ตหรือชุดทำงานหายได้ง่ายขึ้น น้ำหนักกำลังดี จับถนัดมือ รีดต่อเนื่องนานๆ ก็ไม่เมื่อย ที่ชอบที่สุดคือหน้าเตารีดลื่นมาก ไม่ติดผ้า ทำให้รีดได้เร็วขึ้น ประหยัดเวลามากๆ เหมาะสำหรับคนที่อยากได้เสื้อผ้าเรียบเนี้ยบแบบไม่ต้องเสียเวลานาน คุ้มค่ากับราคามาก Philips ดีจริงๆๆ คะ

Pros

รีดผ้าไม่ไหม้ ประหยัด ทน สวย คุ้มราคา

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2026-09-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2026-09-12

14/09/2026

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ตัวจริงสวยมาก และชอบที่รีดผ้าไม่ไหม้

ตัวจริงสวยมาก ขนาดกะทัดรัด ใช้งานง่าย ไอน้ำแรง รีดผ้าเรียบเร็วมากกก น้ำหนักเบา จับถนัดมือ รีดผ้าเพลินสุดๆ ใครกำลังมองหาเตารีดดีๆ สักตัว แนะนำเลย

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2026-09-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2026-09-12

13/09/2026

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำที่คุ้มค่าที่สุด

เตารีดที่ใช้งานง่ายสะดวกมีระบบ Optimal Temp รีดผ้าสะดวกไม่มีไหม้

Pros

รีดผ้าได้รวดเร็วสะดวกมากขึ้นเยอะ ราคาคุ้มค่ามากๆ

Cons

ไม่มี

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2026-09-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2026-09-13

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Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable garments

  2. Compared to MAX mode.

  3. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.