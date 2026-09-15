2 year warranty
New
Ultimate Compact Design. Powerful Performance.
PerfectCare 4000 Series is designed in the most compact form to deliver the powerful steam performance. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.
The most compact design saves space and fits effortlessly into your home.
Powerful steam to effectively remove even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
OptimalTEMP keeps every ironable fabric safe and prevents burns
The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KhunKhun
15/09/2026
ประเทศไทย
รีดผ้าเรียบ เร็ว ประหยัดไฟ คุ้มราคา ดีมากๆ
ใช้แล้วประทับใจเกินคาดค่ะ รีดง่ายมาก ผ้าเรียบเร็ว ไม่ต้องรีดซ้ำหลายรอบ ไอน้ำแรงสม่ำเสมอ ช่วยให้รอยยับลึกบนเสื้อเชิ้ตหรือชุดทำงานหายได้ง่ายขึ้น น้ำหนักกำลังดี จับถนัดมือ รีดต่อเนื่องนานๆ ก็ไม่เมื่อย ที่ชอบที่สุดคือหน้าเตารีดลื่นมาก ไม่ติดผ้า ทำให้รีดได้เร็วขึ้น ประหยัดเวลามากๆ เหมาะสำหรับคนที่อยากได้เสื้อผ้าเรียบเนี้ยบแบบไม่ต้องเสียเวลานาน คุ้มค่ากับราคามาก Philips ดีจริงๆๆ คะ
Pros
รีดผ้าไม่ไหม้ ประหยัด ทน สวย คุ้มราคา
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2026-09-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2026-09-12
Lullaby Sawadika
14/09/2026
ประเทศไทย
ตัวจริงสวยมาก และชอบที่รีดผ้าไม่ไหม้
ตัวจริงสวยมาก ขนาดกะทัดรัด ใช้งานง่าย ไอน้ำแรง รีดผ้าเรียบเร็วมากกก น้ำหนักเบา จับถนัดมือ รีดผ้าเพลินสุดๆ ใครกำลังมองหาเตารีดดีๆ สักตัว แนะนำเลย
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2026-09-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2026-09-12
TeeD
13/09/2026
ประเทศไทย
เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำที่คุ้มค่าที่สุด
เตารีดที่ใช้งานง่ายสะดวกมีระบบ Optimal Temp รีดผ้าสะดวกไม่มีไหม้
Pros
รีดผ้าได้รวดเร็วสะดวกมากขึ้นเยอะ ราคาคุ้มค่ามากๆ
Cons
ไม่มี
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2026-09-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 ซีรีส์ PSG4020/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2026-09-13
On all ironable garments
Compared to MAX mode.
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.