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PQ225 Electric shaver
Discontinued
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PQ225
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (3)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?