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Foot massager

PPM6331

Taking care of legs and feet

With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment.

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Kneading and hot compress 2 in 1

Taking care of legs and feet

  • 3D Massage Nodes

  • Well Selected Fabrics

  • 2 Major Modes

3D ergonomic massage nodes with 8 points

Double roller design. 3D bionic method, simulates human hand massage. 8 large contact points in a wide contact area, which are arranged at different heights to relax the muscles like undulating waves and provide a comfortable experience.

Available in Thighs, calves and feet

2 modes available: knead thighs and calves to slowly relieve pressure and relax tight muscles; press the soles of feet to help relax arches.

Remote controller for easy adjustment

The extended controller allows you to adjust the massager while sitting or lying down without bending down. Equipped with dedicated storage for the controller, easy to access and use at any time. No need to worry about losing your controller.

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