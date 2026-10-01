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  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
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  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance
  • NX1131/00, Airfryer accessory, Airfryer accessories, baking tray, baking kit, baking set, baking pot, muffin cup, baking and cooking set, Healthy Cooking, Kitchen Appliance

New

Airfryer AccessoryBaking Set

NX1131/00

Airfryer Accessory Baking Set

Prepare your favorite recipes with Baking Set, tailored for your Philips Airfryer. Ideal for cakes, bread, casseroles, muffins and much more!

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Compatible products
Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam 7.2L

Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam 7.2L
Airfryers

NA543/00

3000 Series

3000 Series
Airfryer 7.2L

NA342/09

2000 Series

2000 Series
Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L (Silver)

NA231/09

Accessories tailored for your Airfryer

Airfryer Accessory Baking Set

  • Ideal for both baking and cooking

  • Including 9 muffin cups

  • Dishwasher safe

  • PFAS free ceramic coating

  • Guidance and support with free HomeID App

Ideal for both baking and cooking

Ideal for both baking and cooking

Easily discover new ways to use your airfryer with Philips Baking Set, perfect for desserts and various savory dishes.

9 silicon muffin cups for various dishes

9 silicon muffin cups for various dishes

Made from odourless silicone, our stylish muffin cups always makes it easy to bake, enjoy and reuse.

PFAS-free ceramic coating

PFAS-free ceramic coating

Our new generation coating is PFAS-free*: non-stick, durable, anti-scratch and easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Cooking/Food-prep Surfaces, made without PFAS

  2. All the [x] in the end of the product code are variables.