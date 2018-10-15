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Discontinued

Sleek micro sound system

MCM233/12

3.7

| (19) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Flat and wall-mountable, this Philips MCM233/12 Sleek micro music system will fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.

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Sound system that fits your home

Obsessed with sound

  • 20W

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

20W RMS total output power

20W RMS total output power

This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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Reviews

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3.7

of 5

19

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

15/10/2018

Australia

Australia

Great product

I've had this stereo for 8 years. It still works and sounds great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

20/06/2011

Singapore

Singapore

this system is user friendly. Good job..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

30/05/2011

Singapore

Singapore

My hubby & I are happy with the sound quality. We want to get a digital Tuner for quite some time. At last, we got this set of mico music system. It has a digital tuner which is a must for us. Other features such as sleep timer and USB direct are additional bonus to us. The sleep timer lets us set timer up to 2hours, so that we listen to music till dream time. Good work, Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

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