2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD396/98
Obsessed with sound
You are in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Philips DVD micro Theatre with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback. Relax to your favorite music and movies. Home entertainment will never be the same again.
100W
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
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