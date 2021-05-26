2 year warranty
Discontinued
M3501B/90
The finest line to connect
Design takes centrestage with the precision-engineered Philips LINEA V, with edgy form harmonising with an iconic silhouette. Elegant architecture supports smart functions and comfort, making the LINEA V a must-have masterpiece.
1.8" display/ white backlight
Handset speakerphone
High contrast, white-on-black reverse LCD display ensures easy reading and also blends well with the overall sleek design language.
Save up to 50 favorite contacts in your phonebook.
The calibrated keypad allows you to clearly feel every keystroke whenever you are dialing a number or entering a phonebook contact. Detailed study of keypad materials and structures, as well as extensive user tests result in the right balance between the key pressing force and the key response to ensure precise dialing.
2.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Cliak
26/05/2021
Singapore
Phone is good for the price
Good for price, but can’t get signal in the whole flat. Ideal for smaller flats
Pros
Price and looks
Cons
Signal in large flats
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone
Date of Use 2020-05-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone
Date of Use 2020-05-26
Saint080583
21/05/2021
Singapore
POOR BATTERY
Poor battery life and do not charge well. After less than 2 years the connection port is unable to charge with phone
This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone
Date of Use 2020-05-20
This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone
Date of Use 2020-05-20
cowcowtan
30/07/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Do not buy!
Whilst the product looks good on paper, its performance is somewhat lacking. Out of the box, the batteries would not charge up. Had to pop them into my old cordless phone to give it a charge before it would work. Thereafter, the battery does not last more then a day. Reception is also patchy. Speed dial is limited to 2 entrys, of which on is defaulted to voice mail and you cant change the naming convention.
Pros
Design
Cons
Lots
This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone
Date of Use 2020-06-30
This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone
Date of Use 2020-06-30
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