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Discontinued

Linea V design cordless phone

M3501B/90

2

| (3) Reviews

The finest line to connect

Design takes centrestage with the precision-engineered Philips LINEA V, with edgy form harmonising with an iconic silhouette. Elegant architecture supports smart functions and comfort, making the LINEA V a must-have masterpiece.

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The finest line to connect

  • 1.8" display/ white backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

High contrast 4.6cm (1.8") 2-line reverse display

High contrast 4.6cm (1.8") 2-line reverse display

High contrast, white-on-black reverse LCD display ensures easy reading and also blends well with the overall sleek design language.

Save up to 50 favorite contacts in your phonebook

Save up to 50 favorite contacts in your phonebook.

Calibrated, seamlessly integrated keys for precise dialing

Calibrated, seamlessly integrated keys for precise dialing

The calibrated keypad allows you to clearly feel every keystroke whenever you are dialing a number or entering a phonebook contact. Detailed study of keypad materials and structures, as well as extensive user tests result in the right balance between the key pressing force and the key response to ensure precise dialing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

26/05/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Phone is good for the price

Good for price, but can’t get signal in the whole flat. Ideal for smaller flats

Pros

Price and looks

Cons

Signal in large flats

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone

Date of Use 2020-05-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone

Date of Use 2020-05-26

21/05/2021

Singapore

Singapore

POOR BATTERY

Poor battery life and do not charge well. After less than 2 years the connection port is unable to charge with phone

This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone

Date of Use 2020-05-20

This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone

Date of Use 2020-05-20

30/07/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Do not buy!

Whilst the product looks good on paper, its performance is somewhat lacking. Out of the box, the batteries would not charge up. Had to pop them into my old cordless phone to give it a charge before it would work. Thereafter, the battery does not last more then a day. Reception is also patchy. Speed dial is limited to 2 entrys, of which on is defaulted to voice mail and you cant change the naming convention.

Pros

Design

Cons

Lots

This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone

Date of Use 2020-06-30

This review was made for M3501B Linea V design cordless phone

Date of Use 2020-06-30

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