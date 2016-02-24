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Discontinued

Philips Fidelio FidelioHeadphones with lightning connector

M2L/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

High Resolution Sound

The M2L Headphones deliver Fidelio's signature sound in high resolution directly to your iOS device, without distortion or crosstalk, thanks to a Lightning connector and built-in DAC. Enjoy pristinely detailed sound anywhere, in style.

See all benefits

High Resolution Sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

Optimized Lightning™ connector for iOS devices

Optimized Lightning™ connector for iOS devices

The Philips Fidelio M2L is fitted with a Lightning™ connector, which supplies a pure digital signal directly to the headphones. Keeping the signal digital helps to reduce crosstalk interference and improves stereo separation.

Enjoy high resolution audio on iOS devices

Enjoy high resolution audio on iOS devices

The Philips Fidelio M2L lets you enjoy 24-bit 48kHz high resolution audio format streamed from your iOS device via the Lightning connector. The M2L ensures the ultimate listening experience, revealing every detail just as the artist intended.

Integrated DAC and amp for high resolution music anywhere

Integrated DAC and amp for high resolution music anywhere

The digital-to-analog converter (DAC) integrated into the Philips Fidelio M2L gives you the freedom and mobility to enjoy your high resolution music anytime, anywhere. No hassles with lugging extra gear when you’re out and about.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

24/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Quality

Great depth of sound and timing. Highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

24/03/2018

US

US

Just the best, rediscover your music now!

At last I can listen to 48kHz high-resolution audio files from my iPhone for the first time. The sonic advantage of bypassing a flaky analogue headphone port are clear, crystal clear, in fact the clearest I have ever heard. The design is superb from the plug upwards. It's Apple's Lightning connector that separates these Philips Fidelio M2L’s from every other pair of headphones I have tried, however it means there's no way of inputting an analogue signal. It also means the connector, cable and volume dial are unaffected by crosstalk and audio noise that can degrade an analogue signal. The volume dial and playback controls are located on the right ear cup and you can also pause your music or answer a call by tapping the right ear cup as well. The soundstage is open and revealing with a particularly detailed dynamic bass response that has improved with each hours listening, through my first week of using these beauties. There's no hiss, or noise from the cable or headphone controls at all, so the sound is really clean and crisp with a superb bass response. The only negatives are that these headphones are locked to the Apple Lightning connector and can only be used on Apple devices. They are not wireless and do not have any noise cancelling, but for me this is a small sacrifice for such superb sound quality, go ahead try them, you will not regret it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

07/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does digital very well

I've been living with these headphones for a week and moved to using them a lot as a result of their excellent sound quality. The M2Ls are incredibly well made, reflecting their premium price. The bass goes deep but is well controlled, so does not dominate like some other brands. Mid and treble balance is spot on, working well with more complex recordings. Comfort is improving, as the headband has relaxed a little with use. Although my ears do get warm with prolonged listening. The cable could do with some refinement in future, as the rubberised coating is quite stiff and retains any kinks. Overall I'm extremely pleased with my new headphones, given they were a 'blind' purchase, so would recommend anyone interested in exceptional sound on the move to give them a try.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

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