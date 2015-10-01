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Discontinued

Philips FidelioOn-ear headband headset

M1BO/00

4.3

| (4) Reviews

3 awards

High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.

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High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

  • Fidelio

  • Orange

Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound

Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .

Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.

Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2
1

01/10/2015

US

US

highly recommend!

Bought these after some testing in retail shop, other competitors like AKG and Sony were good but Philips Fidelio M1 is just bang 4 buck. Sound is designed for long listening experience. I find Fidelio strong character very apealing, they have powerful yet warm and pleasant sound, hights are silky, crisp but not bright, so it is gentle for my ears. Also i found that somehow i can get good sounding from mp3 and soundcloud not only CDs. these headphones deliver me same enjoyment as muy JMLab Chorus 707s speakers !

Yes, I recommend this product

Yes, I recommend this product

26/04/2017

US

US

2nd set and earpads tear again

The sound quality is superb. I do crank them up at times and have enjoyed them so far. Due to their sound quality, I decided to try second pair of Philips M1BOi/28 Philips Fidelio Black/Orange, however on both occasions and within first 7 month the ear pads came apart. I will consider L2BO/27 and see if they are comparable in sound with these M1MO.

17/01/2017

US

US

Great Headphones Poor Ear Pads

I love the headphones. They are light and provide a great sound experience but Philips does not provide replacement ear pads. This is critical as they rip easily.

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