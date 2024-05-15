Choose from four stunning scents with a quick tap

With four plug-and-play cartridge slots, the Philips OlfaPure 7100 can be loaded with the four aromas of your choice with 10 different fragrances to choose from overall. Each fragrance is crafted in the south of France from high-quality ingredients. So depending on how youre feeling, or what kind of journey its going to be, you can choose the perfect mood enhancing aroma at the touch of a button. Each long-lasting cartridge will deliver a consistent volume over its lifetime. Plus, youll get reminded when its time to replace the cartridge.