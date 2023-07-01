Precision scent release that avoids “nose blindness”

Some aroma diffusers constantly drip feed scent into the air. But when your nose is always exposed to a smell, your brain quickly learns to ignore it. This so-called “nose blindness” means you no longer enjoy the scent. To avoid this phenomenon, Philips OlfaPure uses a unique release mechanism that cleverly adjusts the intensity of the scent. Not only do you avoid nose blindness, the balanced delivery means the aroma is never overwhelming. Plus, depending on your preferences, you can adjust how much scent is released. So you get to enjoy just the right level of fragrance on every drive.