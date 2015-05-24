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  • Deeper clean, healthier gums Deeper clean, healthier gums Deeper clean, healthier gums

    Philips Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9043/05

    Deeper clean, healthier gums

    Cleaning hard-to-reach trouble spots just got a lot easier. Our AdaptiveClean brush head enables 4x more surface contact* and easily absorbs any excess brushing pressure. However you brush, you get a truly deep clean that's gentle on gums.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR117.00

    Philips Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    Deeper clean, healthier gums

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    • 3-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • Deepest clean
    4x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

    4x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

    Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, the bristles of the brush head can adjust to the shape of each tooth's surface. You get up to 4x more surface contact* and up to 10x more plaque removal** along the gum line and between teeth. Even hard-to-reach areas get a deep clean that's still gentle on gums.

    Up to 2x better for gums than a manual brush

    Up to 2x better for gums than a manual brush

    With an AdaptiveClean brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your sonic toothbrush tracks along the gum line, the flexible sides and bristles of the brush head absorb any excessive pressure you might apply. The soft tissue around your gums is protected even if you brush too hard.

    10x more plaque removal** from hard-to-reach areas

    10x more plaque removal** from hard-to-reach areas

    Our most innovative brush head is also our deepest cleaning brush head yet. Thanks to its flexible form, the AdaptiveClean brush head can remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas. The movement of the brush head is specifically designed to enhance the dynamic cleaning action of your Philips sonic toothbrush. However you brush, you get an exceptional clean that you can see and feel.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Color
      White
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber sides
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 AdaptiveClean standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes 10x more plaque**
      Gum health
      Improves gum health in 2 weeks

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    • Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
    • * than a manual toothbrush
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