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  • The brush head for plaque removal
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  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
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  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal
  • The brush head for plaque removal

Philips Sonicare C2 Plaque Control4-pack brush heads

HX9024/14

3.9
| (10) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
The brush head for plaque removal
Brush away plaque effectively with this replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. An everyday brush head designed to give thorough cleaning.
See all benefits

Gently remove up to 7x more plaque*

The brush head for plaque removal

  • Removes 7x more plaque*

  • Medium soft

  • 70% bio-based plastic**

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Brushing your teeth can be so easy. This brush head's power tip is designed to target plaque in hard-to-reach areas and remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Proven to deliver effective oral care

Proven to deliver effective oral care

All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

10

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

31/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Plaque control brush heads do their job

I recommend the C2 Plaque Control HX9024/77 4-pack brush heads. I see my dentist twice a year for a dental checkup. A positive comment from the hygienist was that I had minimal plaque and that I was doing continue. My lower front teeth are very close, which creates a problem with plaque control. The plaque control brush heads do a great job controlling plaque buildup plus leave my teeth nice and clean.

This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9024/77 4-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9024/77 4-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

18/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-01

04/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Great way to get rid of plaque

Great way to get oral hygiene. Plaque removal head are the great at work. Double bristles help do the job better. Little expensive for the heads. Affordable can be desirable. Thanks Philips.

Pros

Great product for good oral hygine

Cons

Little expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis

  3. Except for Philips One