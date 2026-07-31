2 year warranty
Removes 7x more plaque*
Medium soft
70% bio-based plastic**
Brushing your teeth can be so easy. This brush head's power tip is designed to target plaque in hard-to-reach areas and remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
3.9
of 5
10
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Happy Now
31/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Plaque control brush heads do their job
I recommend the C2 Plaque Control HX9024/77 4-pack brush heads. I see my dentist twice a year for a dental checkup. A positive comment from the hygienist was that I had minimal plaque and that I was doing continue. My lower front teeth are very close, which creates a problem with plaque control. The plaque control brush heads do a great job controlling plaque buildup plus leave my teeth nice and clean.
This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9024/77 4-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9024/77 4-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
momsmith247
18/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-01
VCA@104
04/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great way to get rid of plaque
Great way to get oral hygiene. Plaque removal head are the great at work. Double bristles help do the job better. Little expensive for the heads. Affordable can be desirable. Thanks Philips.
Pros
Great product for good oral hygine
Cons
Little expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for C2 Plaque Control HX9022/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01
vs. a manual toothbrush
allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
Except for Philips One