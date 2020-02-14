Search terms

  • An effortless, thorough clean An effortless, thorough clean An effortless, thorough clean

    Philips Sonicare F3 Quad Stream nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

    HX3062/00

    An effortless, thorough clean

    For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR115.00

    Philips Sonicare F3 Quad Stream nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

    Similar products

    See all Power Flosser Nozzles
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    An effortless, thorough clean

    For maximum coverage and best clean

    • 2 nozzles
    Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

    Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

    For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.

    Always get an effective clean

    For the most effective clean, Philips Sonicare nozzles should be replaced every six months.

    Up to 180% more effective for healthier gums *1

    Philips Power Flosser is up to 180% more effective than manual floss at cleaning deep between teeth, resulting in healthier gums. *1

    Technical Specifications

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with
      any Philips Sonicare Power Flosser

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off
      Nozzle replacement
      • Every 6 months
      • for good hygiene

    • Items included

      F3 Quad Stream nozzle
      2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quadstream nozzle
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 1 With Clean Mode, Quad stream Nozzle, Strength 8. Researched by Philips.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.