ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Immersive Sound5.1 Home theater

HTS3531/98

3.1

| (14) Reviews

Powerful Surround Sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

See all benefits

from compact speakers

Powerful Surround Sound

  • DVD

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

14

Reviews

10/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excelent Value for Money

Easy to set up, good looking, excellent sound. Has HDMI and Digital Optical In which means I have surround sound from my PS3 and TV as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre

10/06/2013

US

US

Great value for money, crowd pleasing hometheatre

this home theatre system packs a huge punch from little speakers, great work philips now we can fully sdjust bass treble mids and overall volume in settings

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

06/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Great sound

This theater system is great, the sound is really good although it only works when im playing a DVD, I want to have it operating for normal television use as well but have tried everything. If there a specific instructions for this id love to know! Perhaps it doesnt have the capability for it, but im sure it does!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.