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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS2511/98

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience.

See all benefits

from compact speakers

Powerful surround sound

  • DVD

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

nice and easy to set-up

Nice price, easy to install sound is good nice system.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Some functions are difficult to access

For example, it takes time to move from one AV source to another

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theater

08/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Sound, shame about the menu system

I love this product but feels that the lack in menu is hurting the overall product. It would be nice to be able to change the sound settings without having to go into the on screen menu - makes trying to setup for satellite box incredibly difficult!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre

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