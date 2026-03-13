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2 year warranty
Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
Discontinued
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HR7958/01
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Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7958/01
All (5)
What is each disc/whisk in my Philips kitchen machine for?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Which speed should I use for kneading dough?
What's the best way to clean the food processor bowl and blender jar?
How can I add liquid ingredients during blending?