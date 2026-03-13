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2 year warranty

Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionKitchen Machine

HR7958/01

Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

  • PDF file, 183.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7958/01

  • PDF file, 934.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions