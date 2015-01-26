2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7769/01
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results
850 W
Compact 4 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 30 functions
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well-suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
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