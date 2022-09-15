ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
  • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

Discontinued

Viva CollectionCompact Food Processor

HR7530/11

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you’ll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients.
See all benefits

Great results with even the toughest ingredients

Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

  • 850 W

  • 31 functions

  • 2-in-1 disc

  • French fries disc, storage box

Powerful 850W motor for effortless processing

Our powerful motor can easily handle a great variety of ingredients such as bread dough, hard vegetables, coffee beans, cheese or chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

All-in-one: knead, whisk, shred, slice, grind and juice

With more than 31 functions, there is no limit to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces, ground coffee beans, juices and more. Use its high quality and multifunctional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients (S-blade), or just slice and shred (2-in-1 disc). Whatever you’re in the mood for!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-1679621

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/09/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

Verified buyer

Food Processor

[Employee of philipsglobal] This product is much more powerful than those unit which I had bought previously.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7520/01 Compact Food Processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7520/01 Compact Food Processor

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.