2 year warranty
Discontinued
850 W
31 functions
2-in-1 disc
French fries disc, storage box
Our powerful motor can easily handle a great variety of ingredients such as bread dough, hard vegetables, coffee beans, cheese or chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
With more than 31 functions, there is no limit to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces, ground coffee beans, juices and more. Use its high quality and multifunctional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients (S-blade), or just slice and shred (2-in-1 disc). Whatever you’re in the mood for!
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Roy Peck
15/09/2022
Singapore
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Food Processor
[Employee of philipsglobal] This product is much more powerful than those unit which I had bought previously.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7520/01 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7520/01 Compact Food Processor