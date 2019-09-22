2 year warranty
Discontinued
700 W
19 functions
2-in-1 disc
In-bowl storage
Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.
With more than 19 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.
Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.
4.6
of 5
29
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Mmkran
22/09/2019
Malaysia
Good n handy kitchen appliance
Good. Good n handy kitchen appliance. Value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR7605/10 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR7605/10 Food processor
Celia
05/04/2019
Malaysia
Powerful , modern , easy to use for every meal
This generation of Philips food processed comes with a very cool design. The in-bowl storage helps me a lot to store it in kitchen. The color matching concept brings innovative feel. The chopper function is great. Overall, I like it very much.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/11 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/11 Compact Food Processor
Megzie
18/01/2021
Australia
This is a great compact Food Processor!
This processor is compact, easy to use, simple parts. I have just purchased the Blender accessories so I can make juices and smoothies cheaper than buying a good blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7310/00 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7310/00 Compact Food Processor