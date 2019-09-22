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  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
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  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
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  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCompact Food Processor

HR7320/01

4.6
| (29) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.
See all benefits

with essential accessories and space-saving design

Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

  • 700 W

  • 19 functions

  • 2-in-1 disc

  • In-bowl storage

Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

Convenient all-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice

With more than 19 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.

Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

29

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

1

22/09/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good n handy kitchen appliance

Good. Good n handy kitchen appliance. Value for money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR7605/10 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR7605/10 Food processor

05/04/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Powerful , modern , easy to use for every meal

This generation of Philips food processed comes with a very cool design. The in-bowl storage helps me a lot to store it in kitchen. The color matching concept brings innovative feel. The chopper function is great. Overall, I like it very much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/11 Compact Food Processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7320/11 Compact Food Processor

18/01/2021

Australia

Australia

This is a great compact Food Processor!

This processor is compact, easy to use, simple parts. I have just purchased the Blender accessories so I can make juices and smoothies cheaper than buying a good blender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7310/00 Compact Food Processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7310/00 Compact Food Processor

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