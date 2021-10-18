2 year warranty
Discontinued
300 W
5 speeds + turbo
Strip beaters & dough hooks
Lightweight
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.
The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.
The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.
4.7
of 5
11
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Biba17
18/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best!
A wonderful product. The mixer is everything I expected from the brand. I recommend it for any household.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer
dulz
16/03/2022
Singapore
PHILIPS is my TRUSTED BRAND
This is my 2nd time to order the Daily Mixer. I bought 2 pcs last year - one for myself and the other one I gave to my sister. I'm saving this for future gift to friends. I've always trusted the quality of Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/11 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/11 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Jacky T
02/06/2021
Singapore
Good product
Simple and convenient, useful if you started learning to bake.
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/11 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/11 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor