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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Discontinued
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HR3700/31
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EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY
All (2)
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips mixer accessory?
How can I clean the appliance?
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
I can't insert the beaters/dough hooks into my Philips mixer
Contacting Philips
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