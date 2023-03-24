2 year warranty
Discontinued
Mini in size, mighty in power
Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, and even frozen cocktails. 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go.
350 W
On-the-go tumbler
It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.
Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.
Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.
4.3
of 5
160
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
KrnYee
24/03/2023
Malaysia
A very convenient n easy to use personal blender
Convenient to use, shake n take without washing many parts like others blender. Easy to use as it's only 2 buttons. Easier to carry to everywhere you want
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2602/01 Mini blender
Date of Use 2021-03-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2602/01 Mini blender
Date of Use 2021-03-24
tantantan
16/06/2021
Malaysia
I blended spinach, but the plastic melt become lik
I blended raw spinach, want to keep in liquid form to cook soup, but the plastic melt become like this after two round blend... Spinach condition: raw from market, not even freezer type Mix water: drinking water Blend two round, when i washed , i found this plastic piece stuck at cover there, then i see the blender knife there the plastic already spoilt and disappear whole round of plastic, only left this piece that I can see. The other properly already in my spinach juice..I have to throw the juice already..
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Cant find cons, until I dont know why the plastic will come out..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2602/01 Mini blender
Date of Use 2020-05-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2602/01 Mini blender
Date of Use 2020-05-16
HugoJunkers
24/11/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
Electronic steam release valve is a breakthrough
The electronically controlled steam release valve is at the rear of the cooker 40cm away from the control pads. Not only don’t you need to get near the valve it releases the steam as rapidly as possible in controlled puffs with no risk of frothing. I use it mainly for soups and stews which it does rapidly (and saves more time because no need to stir or fear of burning) but it will do a plain white rice very well. I’ve browned a whole chicken using the sauté function which works surprisingly well at 150C/300F but the pot is really too deep to manipulate big chunks of meat so I use a fry pan or my Phillips XXL air fryer. The recipe book has a whole section of nicely organised sauté recipes for more tractable ingredients. Take time to read the manual and get to know your pressure cooker as it’s a very versatile device. I’ve read of people complaint of savoury cooking smells getting stuck in the rubber seals and effecting delicate yoghurt making process. I can report that I’ve made yoghurt and it’s unaffected nor is cleaning difficult. Again read the manual but it takes 10 seconds to remove the inner lid and I clip the valve cover to place it in a dishwasher. If that isn’t enough I use an overnight soak and a steam cycle or with water (as in the manual) or lemon water. All pressure cookers have rubber seals so its an issue with all brands. The recipe book is good and focused on quick recipes but some are quite exquisite. I’ve made Hainan Chicken rice in one pot and traditional way. I’ve purchased a spare sealing ring out of fear of smells but there has been no need. I’ve purchased a spare stainless pot because I wanted accessories that might have scratched the non stick standard pot but haven’t needed it. The only limitation is the size which is 6 Liters which won’t make several days of soup. Phillips now make an 8L pressure cooker which wasn’t available.
This review was made for Deluxe collection HD2145/72 All-In-One Cooker
This review was made for Deluxe collection HD2145/72 All-In-One Cooker