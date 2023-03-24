The electronically controlled steam release valve is at the rear of the cooker 40cm away from the control pads. Not only don’t you need to get near the valve it releases the steam as rapidly as possible in controlled puffs with no risk of frothing. I use it mainly for soups and stews which it does rapidly (and saves more time because no need to stir or fear of burning) but it will do a plain white rice very well. I’ve browned a whole chicken using the sauté function which works surprisingly well at 150C/300F but the pot is really too deep to manipulate big chunks of meat so I use a fry pan or my Phillips XXL air fryer. The recipe book has a whole section of nicely organised sauté recipes for more tractable ingredients. Take time to read the manual and get to know your pressure cooker as it’s a very versatile device. I’ve read of people complaint of savoury cooking smells getting stuck in the rubber seals and effecting delicate yoghurt making process. I can report that I’ve made yoghurt and it’s unaffected nor is cleaning difficult. Again read the manual but it takes 10 seconds to remove the inner lid and I clip the valve cover to place it in a dishwasher. If that isn’t enough I use an overnight soak and a steam cycle or with water (as in the manual) or lemon water. All pressure cookers have rubber seals so its an issue with all brands. The recipe book is good and focused on quick recipes but some are quite exquisite. I’ve made Hainan Chicken rice in one pot and traditional way. I’ve purchased a spare sealing ring out of fear of smells but there has been no need. I’ve purchased a spare stainless pot because I wanted accessories that might have scratched the non stick standard pot but haven’t needed it. The only limitation is the size which is 6 Liters which won’t make several days of soup. Phillips now make an 8L pressure cooker which wasn’t available.